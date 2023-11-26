9 Cyber Monday Weather Station Deals on Amazon

Black Friday might be over, but there are plenty of great Cyber Monday weather station deals, including some new ones that have recently appeared.

As you might have guessed from our name, we have tested quite a few weather stations (and own quite a few too)! So what are the best weather station deals this holiday? We’ve found a few good deals so far, and will add to this list throughout the sale!

Check out our holiday live blog – LIVE NOW through December 17!

Before You Shop

The Best Cyber Monday Weather Station Deals

For the first time in at least two years, the entire Ambient Weather line is on sale for Cyber Monday, including a rare deal on the WS-5000!

Best Expandability Ambient Weather WS-5000 The WS-5000 is Ambient Weather's top-of-the-line weather station, and it shows. Accuracy is on par with the Davis Vantage Pro2, and smart home connectivity a new sonic anemometer make this our top pick. Pros: Great full-color console

Great full-color console An impressive list of optional sensors

An impressive list of optional sensors Smart home connectivity

Smart home connectivity Improved barometer and rainfall accuracy (from WS-2902 series) Cons: Cumbersome console setup

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Display Size and Type: 7.2-inch TFT LCD Power Supply: Solar, 5 'AAA'

At $360, the WS-5000 is at the best price it’s been all year, and if you’ve been holding off because of the $450 price tag, now’s the time to scoop the WS-5000 up. This deal likely ends at midnight Cyber Monday (Pacific Time), so don’t wait.

Best Mix of Value and Functionality Ambient Weather WS-2000 If the WS-5000 is too expensive for you, consider the WS-2000 instead, which features the same higher-end console, but with the WS-2902's sensor suite. Pros: The expandability of the WS-5000 without the price

The expandability of the WS-5000 without the price Color display

Color display Competitively priced Cons: Uses a lower-quality sensor suite

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Display Size and Type: 7.2-inch TFT LCD Power Supply: Solar, 3 'AAA'

The Ambient Weather WS-2000 is like a mix of the best of both the WS-2902 and WS-5000 in a more affordable package. The WS-2000 uses the WS-2902’s console but opts for the WS-5000’s console, which is a significant (and worthy) upgrade. The better console allows you to add optional sensors and view them on the console screen, something the WS-2902 cannot.

The early sale on the WS-2000 knocks 20% off the price on Amazon, which is about average.

Best Budget Home Weather Station Ambient Weather WS-2902 We were surprised with how accurate the Ambient Weather WS-2902 was, given its price. We wholeheartedly recommend this to weather watchers on a budget. Pros: Best value in terms of capabilities

Best value in terms of capabilities Best-in-class smart home connectivity

Best-in-class smart home connectivity Great accuracy for the price

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Display Size and Type: None Power Supply: Solar

At least for now, the sale price on the WS-2902 is pretty disappointing, as it’s a good $20 above what it has been in the past. At this price, we’d shop around elsewhere, or wait and see if the deal gets better as we get closer to Black Friday — completely possible.

Regardless, the Ambient Weather WS-2902 weather station is incredibly compact and includes all the main components of a professional weather station at a fraction of the price, with accurate readings that rival stations many times its price. Professional equipment can cost hundreds of dollars for one instrument, so this weather station is a great deal.

If you are thinking about purchasing a beginner weather station that includes the basic weather monitoring instruments already pre-calibrated, this weather station is a great option.

The Ambient Weather WS-2902 features the following:

Integrated indoor and outdoor hygrometer/thermometer (relative humidity and temperature)

Cup anemometer (wind speed)

Wind vane (wind direction)

Rain gauge

Solar radiation and light intensity

Barometer (barometric pressure)

Prime Members Save 20% Ambient Weather WS-1965 Weather Station $136.99 Large LCD Display

Measures wind speed/direction, temperature, humidity, rainfall, UV and solar radiation

A cheaper alternative to the WS-2902

Prime Members Save 20% Ambient Weather WS-1965 Weather Station $136.99 Large LCD Display

Measures wind speed/direction, temperature, humidity, rainfall, UV and solar radiation

A cheaper alternative to the WS-2902

If you’re a Prime member, you can grab the WS-1965 for just $109, the lowest price we’ve seen since it debuted earlier this year. And it has internet connectivity, too!

Best Smart Weather Station WeatherFlow Tempest Weather System $339.00 The WeatherFlow Tempest is the weather station to buy if you own a smart home. The lightning detection capabilities are also the best we've seen. And you can use promo code TWSE23 for 10% off if you buy direct from WeatherFlow. Pros: Super quick setup

Super quick setup Outstanding lightning detection

Outstanding lightning detection Fairly accurate instrumentation

Fairly accurate instrumentation Ready for the smart home Cons: Haptic rain sensor doesn’t measure rainfall accurately enough

Haptic rain sensor doesn’t measure rainfall accurately enough No expandability

Price Connectivity: Wi-Fi Power Supply: Solar

While the WeatherFlow Tempest isn’t on sale on Amazon yet, we’ve been alerted to a promo code, ‘GIFT20,’ which will give you a bigger discount if you buy from WeatherFlow directly. The ship dates on the Tempest on Amazon do slip as we get closer to Black Friday (it’s one of their most popular selling models), so we recommend buying directly if possible (outside of the US, most places will need to use Amazon, WeatherFlow has previously told us).

The WeatherFlow Tempest connects real-time weather data to a well-designed smartphone app. The Tempest includes more precipitation metrics than the other weather stations, including rain intensity, duration, and net accumulation. It even features a lightning detector, making it a better option for areas with frequent thunderstorms and severe weather.

The Tempest weather station includes the following:

Reports of station pressure and sea level pressure

Pyranometer

Rain sensor (detects rain intensity, duration, and accumulation)

Ultrasonic wind sensor (measures wind direction and wind speed)

Lightning detector

Runner Up - Weather Stations Ecowitt Wittboy Weather Station The outdoor sensor contains a haptic rainfall sensor, light and UV sensors, an ultrasonic wind speed sensor, and both temperature and humidity sensors

Connects to Weather Underground and WeatherCloud

The outdoor sensor contains a haptic rainfall sensor, light and UV sensors, an ultrasonic wind speed sensor, and both temperature and humidity sensors

Connects to Weather Underground and WeatherCloud

Includes Wi-Fi hub Compatible with other Ecowitt sensors Available in the US?: Yes Availability: Australia, Canada, UK, USA

At $200, the Ecowitt Wittboy — a clone of the WeatherFlow Tempest minus the lightning detection — is a steal, and also at the lowest price all year.

Save $50 through Cyber Monday AcuRite Atlas Professional Weather Station $279.41 $228.99 HD display with battery backup and integrated Wi-Fi connectivity

Fastest updates to Weather Underground of any home weather station

Forecasts weather up to 12 hours in advance

Lightning detection

HD display with battery backup and integrated Wi-Fi connectivity

Fastest updates to Weather Underground of any home weather station

Forecasts weather up to 12 hours in advance

Lightning detection

Real-Time Weather Conditions: Indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, direction, UV, light intensity, barometric pressure trends, and rain totals

The AcuRite Atlas is a station that we’ve tested, but it didn’t make our best home weather stations ratings as other stations scored higher. While it isn’t as accurate as higher-end stations, you get quite a bit for the price, including the option for lightning detection, which while not as sensitive as the WeatherFlow Tempest, still does fairly well.

Our favorite feature of internet-connected AcuRite stations is the myAcuRite app. We’ve long complemented their development team for a well-designed user interface that works the same on both mobile and desktop screens.

Normally $279, you’ll be able to pick this up for $229 during Black Friday, which while not the lowest price we’ve seen, is still a good deal.

AcuRite Iris (5-in-1) Home Weather Station $149.99 $112.68 Easily connect your indoor weather station display to Weather Underground for remote monitoring

Receive over 25 data points and set alarms

Wireless weather station with a built-in anemometer, wind vane, barometer, hygrometer, rain gauge, and thermometer

Easily connect your indoor weather station display to Weather Underground for remote monitoring

Receive over 25 data points and set alarms

Wireless weather station with a built-in anemometer, wind vane, barometer, hygrometer, rain gauge, and thermometer

Collects elevation data and combines it with barometric pressure data to provide a personalized weather forecast

This is just one of the many AcuRite Iris models available, however at least early on this is one of the models that is included in Amazon’s early deals. As it is an Iris model, it includes all the basic weather variables you’d expect, but doesn’t have the expandability of the Atlas.

La Crosse Technology S82967 Wireless Digital Personal Weather Station $61.95 $33.95 Indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) and humidity (%RH)

Trend arrows and customizable alerts

High and low temperature and date stamp

Indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) and humidity (%RH)

Trend arrows and customizable alerts

High and low temperature and date stamp

It’s tough to call this a “weather station,” but we wanted to note this deal. At half off, it’s a good buy for someone only looking for indoor and outdoor temperature and humdity that doesn’t need it to be connected to the internet.

More weather station deals to come.. keep checking back