The Best Black Friday Weather Station Deals

Below we have assembled over two dozen of the best home weather station and gadget deals for Black Friday on Amazon! Click Subscribe in the menu above to get alerted to the best late-breaking deals even before they’re posted here.

We’ve found savings of up to 36% on weather stations, instruments, gadgets, and solar technology which we’re sharing below. Bookmark this page, we’ll be updating this regularly through mid-December!

The Weather Station Experts may receive a commission from a sale after clicking on one of our links. Prices displayed are the sale price, only provided as guidance, and are subject to change at any time. Links will open in a new window.

Deals last updated: November 23, 2024 @ 12:00am
Deal count: 28

Best Black Friday Weather Station and Instrument Deals

Save up to 30% on stations from Ambient Weather, Tempest, Ecowitt, AcuRite, high-end instruments from TROPO, and more.

Ecowitt weather station in green circle background
Save 20%

Ecowitt wittboy

Our new Best Value pick for 2025 is on sale for Black Friday.

$159.99

Shop Now Watch Our Review
Black Friday weather station discount offer
Save 20%

Ambient Weather WS-5000

Don’t need a console? Get the WS-5000 for as little as $282!

$281.59

Shop Now Read our Review
Digital weather station equipment on pole
Save 20%

Ambient Weather WS-2902

America’s #1 home weather station.

$151.99

Shop Now Read Our Review
Weather sensor device with wish list label
Save 20%

Tempest Weather System

Save 20% on this top “Wish List” station.

$277.00

Shop Now Read our Review
White anemometer and solar panel on green background
Save 28%

AcuRite Iris

The Iris is AcuRite’s most popular home weather station.

$96.69

Shop Now
Digital weather station with sensor display
Save 25%

AcuRite Forecaster

Never be surprised with this forecasting thermometer

$35.70

Shop Now
Weather station against green background
Save 20%

Ambient Weather WS-1965

Ambient Weather’s entry-level weather station is budget-minded.

$109.59

Shop Now
Incentive spirometer Black Friday sale
Save 14% with Coupon

TROPO Precipitation Gauge

Rare sale on the most accurate analog rain gauge on the market.

$56.75

Shop Now Read our Review

Best Black Friday Weather Gift Ideas

From thermometers to WiFi temperature sensors, weather radios, and more, save up to 30% during Black Friday Week.

Weather station with remote sensors under
Save 20%

Unni Wireless Thermometer

Inexpensively monitor temperature in up to four locations.

$23.99

Shop Now
ThermoPro thermometer displays temperature and humidity levels.
Save 20%

ThermoPro Indoor Outdoor Thermometer

This wireless thermometer works up to 500 feet away!

$21.59

Shop Now
Rain gauge stocking stuffer on green background
Save 30%

AcuRite Easy-to-Read 5″ Rain Gauge

Need a cheap rain gauge that’s easy to read? Buy this one.

$5.98

Shop Now
Govee thermometer and app interface on smartphone
Save 20%

Govee H5179 Temp Sensors 2 Pack

This two pack of Wi-Fi temperature sensors is a steal.

$55.99

Shop Now
Affordable digital thermometers and hygrometers under
Save 20%

Govee Indoor Thermo- Hygrometer 2 Pack

A two-pack of Wi-Fi temperature sensors with a display.

$19.99

Shop Now
Weather alert radio displaying tornado warning
Save 20% with Coupon

Midland WR-120 SAME Weather Radio

A must-have for anyone. Don’t just depend on your weather app!

$31.99

Shop Now
Hand holding AcuRite lightning detector device.
Save 15%

AcuRite Personal Lightning Detector

Stay safe outdoors with this pocket-sized lightning detector.

$41.30

Shop Now
Two soil thermometers on green textured background
Save 15%

Taylor Mountable Rain gauge 2-pack

Mount these anywhere using just two screws.

$6.79

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Home and Garden Deals

Save up to 36% during Black Friday week on items to improve your home’s air quality, comfort, and more.

Modern white smart speaker on green background
Save 29%

BlueAir Small Room Air Purifier

This popular small-room air purifier is on sale for Black Friday.

$93.39

Shop Now
Radon detector with smartphone app display.
Save 20%

AirThings View Radon

Air quality monitor with a display and radon detection.

$149.99

Shop Now
Smartphone displaying indoor air quality data
Save 20%

AirThings Wave Enhance

Know your air quality with just a wave of your hand.

$119.99

Shop Now
Bird feeder with camera and solar panel.
Save 28%

Birdfy AI Bird Feeder

AI bird feeder? This records and identifies birds automatically!

$229.99

Shop Now
Round wall clock with temperature and humidity dials.
Save 15%

AcuRite Backlit Outdoor Clock

This weather-resistant clock is perfect for the patio.

$104.54

Shop Now
Bird feeder with camera capturing cardinal image.
Save 36%

Birdfy Bird Feeder with Camera

See and record birds visiting your bird feeder.

$127.48

Shop Now
Aiper robotic pool cleaner on green background.
Save 25%

Aiper Solar Pool Skimmer Pool Cleaning Robot

We’ve heard great things about this pool-cleaning robot.

$299.95

Shop Now
SwitchBot thermometer and app interface display temperature readings.
Save $20 during Black Friday

Switchbot Meter Pro Combo pack

This package deal with a Matter-enabled hub is a bargain.

$59.99

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Solar Deals on Amazon

We recommend Jackery if you’re looking to solar, and this Black Friday you can save up to 36%, bringing prices down in some cases to their lowest yet! Act fast.

Black Friday Jackery solar power station deal
Save 33%

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro w/ 2 100w Solar Panels

Up to 2528Wh of power, two panels, and an extra battery!

$1,399.00

Shop Now
Black Friday deal on portable power station.
Save 36%

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro

3024Wh of portable power, whether at home or outside.

$1,799.99

Shop Now
Portable power station with accessories in holiday theme
Save 30%

Jackery 5000 Plus

Newly released, the 5000 can power your entire house!

$3,499.99

Shop Now
Portable solar power generator with solar panel

Save 30%

Jackery 300 Plus w/ 40W Solar Panel

Great entry point into a solar with a two-year warranty included!

$279.99

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Camping and Outdoor Deals on Amazon

Great Black Friday gift ideas for campers and outdoorsmen (and women) on your list. Save up to 21%.

Portable white sink with foot pump
Save 15%

SereneLife Portable Camping Sink

No more using a bottle of water to wash off.

$67.99

Shop Now
Multi-function emergency radio, gifts under .
Save 20%

Tenergy Emergency Radio with Case

Hand crank AM/FM radio with weather bands!

$34.99

Shop Now
Car air mattress with bag and pump.
Save 20%

D-Hive Car Air Mattress

No need for a tent when you can turn your SUV into a bed. (Model-specific beds are available!)

Starting at $87.99

Shop Now
Peterson Weather Field Guide with lightning image on cover.

Save 21%

Peterson Field Guide to Weather

A must have for anyone interested in the weather.

$22.14

Shop Now

