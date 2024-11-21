The Best Black Friday Weather Station Deals

Below we have assembled over two dozen of the best home weather station and gadget deals for Black Friday on Amazon! Click Subscribe in the menu above to get alerted to the best late-breaking deals even before they’re posted here.

We’ve found savings of up to 36% on weather stations, instruments, gadgets, and solar technology which we’re sharing below. Bookmark this page, we’ll be updating this regularly through mid-December!

The Weather Station Experts may receive a commission from a sale after clicking on one of our links. Prices displayed are the sale price, only provided as guidance, and are subject to change at any time. Links will open in a new window.

Deals last updated: November 23, 2024 @ 12:00am

Deal count: 28

Best Black Friday Weather Station and Instrument Deals

Save up to 30% on stations from Ambient Weather, Tempest, Ecowitt, AcuRite, high-end instruments from TROPO, and more.

Best Black Friday Weather Gift Ideas

From thermometers to WiFi temperature sensors, weather radios, and more, save up to 30% during Black Friday Week.

Save 20% Unni Wireless Thermometer Inexpensively monitor temperature in up to four locations. $23.99
Save 20% ThermoPro Indoor Outdoor Thermometer This wireless thermometer works up to 500 feet away! $21.59
Save 30% AcuRite Easy-to-Read 5″ Rain Gauge Need a cheap rain gauge that's easy to read? Buy this one. $5.98
Save 20% Govee H5179 Temp Sensors 2 Pack This two pack of Wi-Fi temperature sensors is a steal. $55.99

Best Black Friday Home and Garden Deals

Save up to 36% during Black Friday week on items to improve your home’s air quality, comfort, and more.

Save 15% AcuRite Backlit Outdoor Clock This weather-resistant clock is perfect for the patio. $104.54
Save 36% Birdfy Bird Feeder with Camera See and record birds visiting your bird feeder. $127.48
Save 25% Aiper Solar Pool Skimmer Pool Cleaning Robot We've heard great things about this pool-cleaning robot. $299.95
Save $20 during Black Friday Switchbot Meter Pro Combo pack This package deal with a Matter-enabled hub is a bargain. $59.99

Best Black Friday Solar Deals on Amazon

We recommend Jackery if you’re looking to solar, and this Black Friday you can save up to 36%, bringing prices down in some cases to their lowest yet! Act fast.

Save 33% Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro w/ 2 100w Solar Panels Up to 2528Wh of power, two panels, and an extra battery! $1,399.00
Save 36% Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro 3024Wh of portable power, whether at home or outside. $1,799.99
Save 30% Jackery 5000 Plus Newly released, the 5000 can power your entire house! $3,499.99
Save 30% Jackery 300 Plus w/ 40W Solar Panel Great entry point into a solar with a two-year warranty included! $279.99

Best Black Friday Camping and Outdoor Deals on Amazon

Great Black Friday gift ideas for campers and outdoorsmen (and women) on your list. Save up to 21%.