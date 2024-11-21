The Best Black Friday Weather Station Deals
Below we have assembled over two dozen of the best home weather station and gadget deals for Black Friday on Amazon! Click Subscribe in the menu above to get alerted to the best late-breaking deals even before they’re posted here.
We’ve found savings of up to 36% on weather stations, instruments, gadgets, and solar technology which we’re sharing below. Bookmark this page, we’ll be updating this regularly through mid-December!
The Weather Station Experts may receive a commission from a sale after clicking on one of our links. Prices displayed are the sale price, only provided as guidance, and are subject to change at any time. Links will open in a new window.
Deals last updated: November 23, 2024 @ 12:00am
Deal count: 28
Best Black Friday Weather Station and Instrument Deals
Save up to 30% on stations from Ambient Weather, Tempest, Ecowitt, AcuRite, high-end instruments from TROPO, and more.
Ecowitt wittboy
$159.99
Ambient Weather WS-5000
$281.59
Ambient Weather WS-2902
$151.99
Tempest Weather System
$277.00
AcuRite Iris
$96.69
AcuRite Forecaster
$35.70
Ambient Weather WS-1965
$109.59
TROPO Precipitation Gauge
$56.75
Best Black Friday Weather Gift Ideas
From thermometers to WiFi temperature sensors, weather radios, and more, save up to 30% during Black Friday Week.
Unni Wireless Thermometer
$23.99
ThermoPro Indoor Outdoor Thermometer
$21.59
AcuRite Easy-to-Read 5″ Rain Gauge
$5.98
Govee H5179 Temp Sensors 2 Pack
$55.99
Govee Indoor Thermo- Hygrometer 2 Pack
$19.99
Midland WR-120 SAME Weather Radio
$31.99
AcuRite Personal Lightning Detector
$41.30
Taylor Mountable Rain gauge 2-pack
$6.79
Best Black Friday Home and Garden Deals
Save up to 36% during Black Friday week on items to improve your home’s air quality, comfort, and more.
BlueAir Small Room Air Purifier
$93.39
AirThings View Radon
$149.99
AirThings Wave Enhance
$119.99
Birdfy AI Bird Feeder
$229.99
AcuRite Backlit Outdoor Clock
$104.54
Birdfy Bird Feeder with Camera
$127.48
Aiper Solar Pool Skimmer Pool Cleaning Robot
$299.95
Switchbot Meter Pro Combo pack
$59.99
Best Black Friday Solar Deals on Amazon
We recommend Jackery if you’re looking to solar, and this Black Friday you can save up to 36%, bringing prices down in some cases to their lowest yet! Act fast.
Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro w/ 2 100w Solar Panels
$1,399.00
Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro
$1,799.99
Jackery 5000 Plus
$3,499.99
Save 30%
Jackery 300 Plus w/ 40W Solar Panel
$279.99
Best Black Friday Camping and Outdoor Deals on Amazon
Great Black Friday gift ideas for campers and outdoorsmen (and women) on your list. Save up to 21%.
SereneLife Portable Camping Sink
$67.99
Tenergy Emergency Radio with Case
$34.99
D-Hive Car Air Mattress
Starting at $87.99
Save 21%
Peterson Field Guide to Weather
$22.14