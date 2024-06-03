Infographics

Not everyone has time to read a long blog post. We’ve created almost two dozen infographics below to make it easy to get the essence of a topic quickly! We’ll be adding more over time. Feel free to share and use them on your site if you link back to us, that’s all we ask. Want to learn more? We’ve included a link to the story below each infographic, along with a link to download the file!

(We are MORE than happy to provide you with a high-resolution version for printing, just ask!)

Full access is limited to our subscribers, although look below for a rotating feature of four infographics from our socials. Subscribing is free, and will give you access to this and future exclusive content we have planned! We are uploading a few to our Pinterest account, but we will have a few “exclusive” ones here, as well as infographics for future posts before we write the blog itself 🙂

Free infographics

Layers-of-the-AtmosphereDownload

A Journey through Our Atmosphere

How-Hurricanes-FormDownload

Tropical Depressions, Tropical Storms and Hurricanes

What-is-a-TornadoDownload

What is a Tornado Watch?

Programming a weather radioDownload

How to Program Your Weather Radio

More infographics (free for subscribers!)

Measuring-temperature-infographic-3Download

Thermometers: From Galileo to the Present Day

Weather-Station-MaintenanceDownload

Weather Station Maintenance

Improving-Air-QualityDownload

Improving Indoor Air Quality

Types-of-FrontsDownload

Types of Fronts

The-Effects-of-Poor-Air-QualityDownload

Testing Indoor Air Quality

Cloud-TypesDownload

Types of Clouds

Tornado SeasonDownload

When is Tornado Season?

How does a lightning detector workDownload

How Does a Lightning Detector Work?

AurorasDownload

What is the Aurora? (coming soon!)

WhatisElNinoDownload

What is El Niño?

Weather-InstrumentsDownload

Best Home Weather Stations

La-NinaDownload

What is La Niña? (coming soon!)

What-is-DroughtDownload

What is a Drought? (coming soon!)

Heat-SafetyDownload

Heat Safety Tips (coming soon!)

What-is-a-Flash-floodDownload

What is a Flash Flood Watch?

What-is-a-Flash-floodDownload

What is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch?

Lightning-SafetyDownload

15 Lightning Safety Tips to Keep You Safe in a Storm

