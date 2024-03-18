5 Weather Station Mounting Ideas

Congratulations on your weather station purchase! Now comes the (sometimes) hard part: finding a spot to install your station. You want your readings to be as accurate as possible. We’ve written this blog with some weather station mounting ideas for you to consider.

Siting tips

There are standards for how weather observations are taken. This is done so that the data is standardized, making comparisons possible and ensuring accurate readings. The National Weather Service’s Cooperative Weather Observer Program (CWOP) is a good standard for personal weather stations regarding weather station sensor placement.

The temperature sensor must be placed on level ground, away from paved surfaces and other artificial heat sources. The sensor should be at ‘eye level,’ about five to six feet above the ground.

The anemometer should be mounted at a height of 33 feet above the ground and at a distance of 10 times the height of any nearby obstructions. This is often the hardest standard to meet in a home weather station, so if mounted on a roof, it should be at least six to ten feet above the roofline.

The rain gauge should be mounted 4-6' above the ground, according to the CWOP, and at a distance of at least four times the height of any nearby obstructions.

Popular Weather Station Mounting Options

Where should I put my weather station?

We recommend surveying your yard before purchasing for an optimal location to place your weather station. Note the locations of tall objects such as trees, buildings, and other obstructions. Ideally, you’re looking for a spot with as much distance in all directions from any other objects.

Now, look up. How tall are the nearest obstructions? Are power or other transmission lines above you? You want to avoid the latter if you plan to use a mast and mount.

Do I need to buy a mount for my weather station, or can I make my own?

Mounts are relatively inexpensive and simple to install. However, making a mount out of 1 1/4″ PVC piping is easy if you’re handy. Attach the PVC securely to a fencepost or 4×4 driven into the ground.

This will work well for basic weather station installation. However, those looking for a long-term solution should opt for a metal mount and mast instead, as long PVC pieces will not be stable in windy conditions.

Which mount brands are the best? Ambient Weather is our favorite

TV antenna mounts will work as a mount for your weather station installation. Amazon’s top choice here is the inexpensive Matis Universal J Pipe Mount. We like the adjustability, as it allows for mounting on angled and flat surfaces. However, it is only .8″ in diameter — making it too small for mounting most weather stations, which require a larger diameter pipe — typically 1.25-1.5″.

Others swear by mounts from Antennas Direct. The company’s mounts are some of the highest-rated on Amazon and have a wide selection of mount types.

A company produces mounts specifically for weather station installations, and that’s Ambient Weather. This makes installation easier, as you know you’ll have the right size (and sturdy enough) mount for the job.

While we recommend either TV mount brands above, we find the Ambient Weather mounts exceptional. Our test mounts are the company’s; they’ve held up well over the past three years we’ve owned them.

The Best Weather Station Mounting Ideas

There are dozens of options out there, but these five stand out.

Best Overall Mount – Ambient Weather EZ-48 Weather Station Tripod and Mast Assembly

The Ambient Weather EZ-48 is the mount and mast system we use here at The Weather Station Experts. You can mount it to any level surface (such as a flat roof) or use Ambient Weather’s stake kit for ground mounting.

We’ve been able to use our EZ-48 with two additional EZ-125-35M extensions with only minimal sway without guy wires; however, the company recommends you secure the mast with guy wires if you use any more than one extension.

Best Budget Mount – Matis Universal J Pipe Adjustable Mount

If you have a weather station that uses U-bolts to secure itself to a mast or is mounted atop smaller diameter poles, then the Matis Universal J Pipe Mount is the best choice for those on a budget.

This mount is best for situations where you must place the mounting surface on an angle. However, we wouldn’t recommend this mount for bulkier weather stations like the Vantage Pro2. We’d also guess this particular mount won’t last very long in the elements. You do get what you pay for.

Best Side Mount – Ambient Weather EZ-30-12 Stable Gable Mounting Kit with Mast

If you’re mounting your weather station to a wall, we’d recommend the EZ-30-12 Stable Gable Mounting Kit with Mast. This mount is handy in windy locations as the mast is secured in two places to the wall.

You can add additional gable mounts for increased stability if necessary and additional EZ-125-35M extensions as needed. Here, we wouldn’t recommend using more than one extension, or the mast will sway.

Best Chimney Mount – Ambient Weather EZ-29-24 Chimney Mounting Kit with Mast

Your chimney can act like a mast itself and is the highest point in your house. Use the EZ-29-24 Chimney Mounting Kit in these situations. Instead of drilling holes into the brick, long straps are included that wrap around your chimney,

This provides a highly stable mounting surface for your mast, where the weather station is placed. We only recommend this option if you don’t use your fireplace or sealed the chimney.

If you have a small flagpole or another circular mast in your yard, you can install it with your weather station using the Ambient Weather EZ-HD-PTP Mast to Mast Mounting kit. This mount works with poles of up to three or so inches.

While Ambient Weather has a cheaper version of these clamps, opt for the heavy-duty versions instead. From what we can gather, these clamps last longer and provide a more secure mount, mainly when used in pairs.

Quick note: Many weather station installation solutions can support extensions. If you plan to use more than one extension pole, we recommend securing the pole with guy wires to ensure stability during windy conditions.