WeatherFlow Tempest Weather System Review: Taking a second look

WeatherFlow è un concorrente relativamente recente in casa stazione meteo mercato, anche se ha anni di esperienza. La sua rete costiera di stazioni fornisce da anni informazioni vitali ai meteorologi e si è rivelata utile (e durevole) durante l'atterraggio degli uragani.
Il Stazione meteorologica Tempest è il primo tentativo di WeatherFlow di essere una stazione meteorologica domestica. Per la maggior parte è un buon inizio. È l'unica delle nostre stazioni con built-in fulmine detection, one of Tempest’s standout features, and operates entirely on energia solare.
Abbiamo riscontrato che i dati sui fulmini in tempo reale corrispondono meglio a quelli delle reti professionali di rilevamento dei fulmini. Rileva regolarmente i fulmini lontani più velocemente di qualsiasi altra stazione che abbiamo testato. Oltre ai dati sui fulmini, il Tempest misura anche la temperatura e l'umidità interna ed esterna, la pressione barometrica e l'intensità dei raggi UV e della luce.
Il vento viene misurato con un anemometro sonico che abbiamo trovato abbastanza preciso. E fino al Ecowitt WittboyTempest è stata l'unica stazione meteorologica domestica a utilizzare un sensore di pioggia aptico.
Data della nostra recensione originale: June 2020 – Read our original review
Date of Current Review: July-August 2024
For nearly the entire time that the Weather Station Experts have existed, the Tempest Weather System (formerly the WeatherFlow Tempest) has been our top pick. And there’s a reason Since its debut in 2020, it has become one of the most popular home weather stations on the market thanks to its easy installation, great feature set, and smart home connectivity.
While not “cheap,” a $339 retail puts it in the mid-range of home weather stations. The Tempest includes all the basics plus UV and solar, outstanding lightning detection, and a haptic rain sensor that at launch was a first for home weather stations, and was recently copied by Ecowitt for its Wittboy all-in-one.
I originally reviewed the Tempest elsewhere in 2020 and reposted the review here in 2021. But it’s been more than three years. That’s a lifetime in tech, so this summer, we set out to re-review the Tempest Weather System.
Unfortunately, time had done a number on our launch model Tempest internal battery, which no longer would take a charge. Tempest sent us a new unit, which we’re using for the review here (within days of our support request, too!). From the outside, all the equipment looks identical.
In our original review, we loved everything but the haptic rain sensor. Has anything changed in our thinking? Keep reading.
(Editor’s note: WeatherFlow spun off its weather station unit into a separate company, called Tempest. The name of the WeatherFlow Tempest is now the Tempest Weather System and is how we will refer to the station here on TWSE.)
Impostazione del sistema meteorologico Tempest
The installation of the Tempest remains its strong point, and if anything, has improved since we last tested the station in 2020. While most home weather stations require 30-60 minutes to install, you may have everything running and reporting in as little as five minutes if you already have a place to mount your station. You can mount it to the top of a mast or screw it onto just about anything using the tripod mount.
È sorprendentemente piccolo e leggero: 7,25 pollici per 7,25 pollici per 12 pollici e solo 3,5 libbre, il che rende facile il processo di installazione. Come si può vedere dall'immagine, quasi tutto il sensore sta nella mia mano. Questo design compatto consente un'installazione molto meno goffa: se avete già installato una stazione meteorologica, sapete che le suite di sensori sono spesso ingombranti e difficili da manovrare per l'installazione.
Since everything is pre-assembled, you place the included base station within range of your Wi-Fi router and the Tempest within range of the base station. To be safe we recommend less than 100 feet for the most reliable communication. You should start seeing data in your app within minutes. One tip, though: don’t forget to turn the sensor suite on! If you don’t do that first, the installation will fail.
Molte funzionalità
There is no console with the Tempest: everything is handled through the app, and save for a color theme change from WeatherFlow’s sky blue to the purple shades that Tempest now uses, everything is the same. Data updates every three seconds even if you’re not on the same Wi-Fi. By a large margin, that’s faster than any other station: most update to the app in 60-second increments.
Il Tempest segnala temperatura, umidità, velocità e direzione del vento e precipitazioni e include anche un sensore UV e di luce e un rilevamento dei fulmini integrato. Grazie alla tecnologia tattile può anche percepire l'intensità delle precipitazioni.
I dati raccolti dal tuo Tempest vengono inviati a WeatherFlow, che viene utilizzato per migliorare la precisione delle sue previsioni locali. È anche condiviso con il Servizio meteorologico nazionale e altri. Come previsto da a stazione meteo intelligente, the Tempest supports Amazon Alexa and IFTTT. We did notice that support for Google Home (formally Google Assistant) is no longer available, a change from integrations available at launch.
From our understanding, this is due to Google ending support for the methods Tempest used to connect to Assistant. It appears the change is significant enough that it requires significant changes to the platform itself, which at least for the moment Tempest developers do not plan on correcting.
Google Home is used by roughly a quarter of all smart speaker users, so this may be a significant issue for some. It’s enough to have an impact on our scoring metrics, as other platforms have not had the same issue and still offer Google Home support.
Tempest Weather System Accuracy and Performance
While launch units did have issues with calibration, our reviews of the experiences of recent reviews seem to suggest that’s no longer an issue. The station is supposed to self-calibrate, so you should not have to make any changes if you followed the setup correctly.
Data reports anywhere from two to 30 seconds, depending on the sensor. In our previous test in 2020, we found that overall, the readings from all sensors were within acceptable ranges (although humidity readings sometimes felt a bit on the high side), but the haptic rain gauge struggled (we consider temperatures within two degrees, humidity within 5%, barometric pressure within .05″, and rainfall within .02″ of an inch “acceptable” — we don’t include wind due to most home weather stations location is not at the proper height).
The Tempest also includes lightning detection as well, but that’s so good it deserves a separate section (hint: keep reading).
In the re-review, we wanted to focus on whether the haptic rain gauge had improved. We loved the sensitivity, and how quickly the Tempest informed us that it had detected rain, often within seconds. This is perfect for smart home applications, especially smart home sprinkler systems. However, we were much less impressed with its accuracy in measuring rainfall.
Il “Rain Check” feature remains, now called NearCast Rain. It seems to function a bit differently than Rain Check, though. I don’t remember Rain Check in 2020 adjusting measured rainfall in real-time; instead, the adjustment happened overnight. Here it seems to be continuously occurring. However, I question whether it is really necessary.
In 2020, the Tempest was under measuring rainfall whether the feature was on or off. To our surprise in our 2024 test, with NC Rain off, in extremely heavy rain the measured rainfall was within .05″ of our KestrelMet 6000. Previously, the differences were measured in tenths. Keeping NC Rain on actually made the Tempest much less accurate, the complete opposite of our previous experience. We’d need to watch this over time, but this is a significant improvement and led to a slight adjustment upward in the Tempest’s overall score.
Years ago, the Rain Check adjustment was needed because the haptic rain gauge just wasn’t working well. Now it may be working against it. While this may have some use to WeatherFlow for their forecast models, it isn’t a real measurement — rain is measured at the point of the gauge. We’re just not fans of the idea at all.
Per saperne di più: Come rendere più preciso il tuo pluviometro Tempest Weather System
It still has the best lightning detection we’ve seen
So we told you to keep reading because the lightning detection is just that good. It is. Over the past decade, we’ve tested many lightning detection options from various manufacturers. We’ve seen it all, including some that felt like you’d have a better idea of incoming storms if you listened to static on AM radio.
That is not the case here at all. Both during our initial test and our re-review, the Tempest detected lightning strikes quicker and more accurately than any other system we’ve tested. We use lightningmaps.org during storms to verify strike data. Numbers were very close to what our Tempest saw, and distance detection was fairly accurate.
For fun, we tried to use IFTTT to light up our Nanoleaf Panels for each lightning strike, but unfortunately, it looks like it’s rate-limited to once a minute, either on IFTTT or Tempest’s end. Would have been cool during the line of temporali in near real-time flashing on our Nanoleafs, but it was not to be.
The Tempest Weather System has gotten better, for sure.
We were bummed about the performance of the haptic rain sensor in our original review and were perhaps the loudest in our criticism of it. However, we are happy to say that things have gotten much better. Lightning detection remains the top reason we keep it as our Editor’s Choice — there is no comparison in terms of performance with any other weather station.
Sure the lack of Google Home support is a real pain for those in the Google ecosystem, but overall the smart home capabilities remain robust. At $339, it is also not a bad deal considering most decent home weather stations these days average around $500 or more. If you can not afford a pro-grade home weather station, the Tempest is probably your best bet.
Ho uno dei primi modelli. Tutto funzionava alla perfezione, poi un paio di settimane fa la tempesta ha interrotto la connessione Wi-Fi. L'ho smontato e ho seguito la procedura di risoluzione dei problemi, ogni giorno, più volte al giorno. Credo che la mia unità abbia tirato le cuoia. Non so cosa comprerò per sostituire il Tempest.
Doug - grazie per questo. Quando abbiamo fatto questa recensione, era nuovo di zecca, ma ora, con qualche anno, siamo in grado di farci un'idea della durata.
Il Tempest ha sicuramente una buona serie di caratteristiche che lo rendono interessante, ma non sei la prima persona che sento dire che una prima unità si è guastata. Hai già contattato l'assistenza?
Il sensore di pioggia può essere calibrato se si dispone di un calibro preciso nelle vicinanze, è possibile inviare le quantità di pioggia e far calibrare il Tempest.
Ma non è il "Rain Check"?
Il loro servizio clienti è fantastico. Se li si chiama, quasi sempre si parla con una persona entro due minuti.
Il sensore di pioggia non è molto buono: ho una Davis proprio accanto al Tempest e la Davis mostra .36″ di pioggia mentre il Tempest mostra .55″.
Ho provato il Tempest qualche anno fa (3 o 4 anni fa) e sono d'accordo con tutto questo articolo. Per la maggior parte, le cose erano precise al punto giusto, tranne che per il pluviometro! Sono molto impegnato nell'inseguimento di tempeste e nell'avvistamento di Skywarn e il pluviometro era un problema per me! Un giorno abbiamo avuto una forte pioggia che il mio pluviometro Ambient Weather WS-2000 ha registrato con un totale di 2,55″, il mio tempest ha detto 0,35″ e il giorno dopo, quando c'era sole e bello, è balzato a 3,02″. Non posso avere imprecisioni nel pluviometro perché è quello che uso per segnalare le cose al National Weather Service durante i miei compiti di Skywarn, se avessi usato il Tempest avrei fatto la figura dell'idiota e mi sarei sbagliato completamente. Il NWS utilizza questi dati per distribuire le allerte e gli avvisi, quindi è indispensabile che il pluviometro sia accurato, almeno nel mio caso. So che non tutti si trovano nel mio stesso caso. Non ho più provato il Tempest e se questo articolo è stato scritto veramente pochi mesi fa, nel gennaio del 2023, sembra che non sia migliorato molto negli ultimi anni in cui l'ho provato...
Anch'io ho visto successivi notevoli aggiustamenti alle misurazioni della pioggia sul mio Tempest, che di solito compaiono il giorno successivo. A quanto mi risulta, tali aggiustamenti fanno parte dell'analisi dei dati Weatherflow basata sull'intelligenza artificiale eseguita in background (di solito durante la notte) che combina i flussi di informazioni provenienti dalle singole unità domestiche con altre fonti di dati "comprese misurazioni da satelliti, aerei, radar e altre stazioni meteorologiche di superficie" (secondo il sito Web Tempest.) Le letture del giorno successivo sono (secondo la mia esperienza) generalmente piuttosto accurate. Le misurazioni tattili della pioggia in tempo reale non sono altrettanto affidabili.
Se le misurazioni della pioggia in tempo reale estremamente accurate sono importanti (come potrebbero essere in alcune applicazioni), il Tempest potrebbe non essere la scelta migliore, un punto che questa recensione chiarisce. Il resto dei sensori, e in particolare l'app mobile e la sua utile interfaccia utente ricca di informazioni, sono (ancora una volta, secondo me) superiori, in alcuni casi di gran lunga, a qualsiasi altra stazione meteorologica consumer con prezzo simile.
* Per inciso, l'assistenza clienti Tempest è disponibile quasi immediatamente e sorprendentemente buona. La funzione di supporto di una mezza dozzina di altri fornitori di stazioni meteorologiche di livello consumer che ho provato è così scarsa che da sola è un killer per quanto riguarda la probabilità di acquisti futuri.
È un problema davvero frustrante con la stazione. Tutto il resto è di prim'ordine (parte del motivo per cui l'abbiamo mantenuto come scelta dell'editore). Ricordo che durante i giorni di Indiegogo il pluviometro era il ostacolo. Sembra che sia stato precipitato fuori.
Voglio testare la versione di Ecowitt, per vedere se è solo Tempest o è solo il concetto di pluviometri tattili in generale che sono così.
Sto cercando di capire quanto siano nuove le informazioni contenute in questo articolo e sono molto confuso dal fatto che molti commenti sembrano essere molto più vecchi della data di pubblicazione dell'articolo. L'articolo è stato scritto molto prima della data di pubblicazione indicata? Se è così, dovreste elencare anche questo. Mi riferisco in particolare ai commenti dell'autore sui problemi con la misurazione della pioggia e sulla prima versione testata.
Sean, grazie per il feedback e siamo d'accordo. Stiamo apportando questa modifica a tutto il sito con il prossimo aggiornamento dell'interfaccia utente. Questa recensione risale effettivamente a diversi anni fa, il che nella maggior parte dei casi non è un problema, poiché le stazioni meteorologiche non vengono aggiornate come un telefono, ecc. Ma non ci avevo mai pensato da questo punto di vista, il che potrebbe essere sicuramente fonte di confusione.
Ho un sistema Tempest da oltre un anno. Il sensore di pioggia si trova sempre entro 10% da altri pluviometri manuali nelle immediate vicinanze. Per me è abbastanza preciso. Ho avuto problemi con il modulo di energia solare/batteria integrato nel sistema dopo meno di un anno di funzionamento. Il servizio clienti WeatherFlow è stato eccezionale e ha risolto il problema con una rapida sostituzione. Nel complesso, un ottimo strumento per le mie esigenze.
Chuck - grazie per questo. È probabile che presto ricontrolleremo questa stazione, dato che l'unità di prova che avevamo era un'unità di lancio. Da quanto ho capito, il software è stato migliorato, soprattutto per quanto riguarda le precipitazioni. Nei nostri test non eravamo sicuramente a 10%, ma più a 20-30%, e il "Rain Check" ha dovuto correggerlo. Credo che ora la regolazione delle precipitazioni si chiami in un altro modo.
Ho montato il mio sensore Tempest sulla cima di un palo della recinzione per una prima facile installazione. Questo ha messo in luce un altro aspetto negativo della costruzione della testa del sensore: le formiche hanno colonizzato l'intero interno e contaminato il Tempest e la contaminazione ha causato il guasto dell'unità. Una parte importante del guasto è stata la perdita della capacità di carica, poiché la carica solare non riusciva più a tenere il passo con il carico operativo. Sembrava che l'interruttore a scorrimento ON-OFF sul circuito stampato inferiore fosse il punto principale del guasto.
Dopo un paio di giri di smontaggio e pulizia con alcool e il rimontaggio per il test, la capacità di carica e le misure sono state ripristinate.
La linea telefonica del supporto tecnico ha fornito una conversazione piacevole, ma nessuna offerta di aiuto effettivo per la riparazione o la sostituzione.
Dopo averla maneggiata troppo per i test, sembra che abbia danneggiato il cavo FPC all'interno della parte superiore dell'alloggiamento del sensore; ora i sensori UV e Pioggia non riportano i dati insieme agli altri.
Cercate di montare l'unità in modo che le formiche non possano entrare, ma l'unità presenta numerose aperture, comprese quelle ovviamente necessarie per il rilevamento della temperatura, dell'umidità e della pressione dell'aria.
Ho una stazione Tempest e sono quasi d'accordo con quanto detto in questo articolo. Ma non si parla di quanto siano accurate le misurazioni dei raggi UV. La mia stazione tende a mostrare un livello di UV molto diverso da quello delle app meteo e dei siti internet che danno il meteo locale. Ma nessuno di questi dice che stanno mostrando i livelli "previsti" o i dati "attuali".