WeatherFlow Tempest Weather System Review: Taking a second look

WeatherFlow es un entrante relativamente reciente al hogar estación meteorológica mercado, aunque tiene años de experiencia. Su red costera de estaciones ha estado brindando información vital a los meteorólogos durante años y ha demostrado ser útil (y duradera) cuando los huracanes tocan tierra.
La Tempest Weather Station es el primer intento del WeatherFlow en una estación meteorológica doméstica. En general, es un buen comienzo. Es la única de nuestras estaciones con incorporado rayo detection, one of Tempest’s standout features, and operates entirely on energía solar.
Comprobamos que los datos sobre rayos en tiempo real coincidían mejor con los de las redes profesionales de detección de rayos. Regularmente detectaba rayos distantes más rápido que cualquier otra estación que hayamos probado. Además de los datos sobre rayos, la Tempest también mide la temperatura y la humedad interior y exterior, la presión barométrica y la intensidad de los rayos UV y de la luz.
El viento se mide con un anemómetro sónico que nos pareció bastante preciso. Y hasta el Ecowitt Wittboyla Tempest fue la única estación meteorológica doméstica que utilizó un sensor háptico de lluvia.
Fecha de nuestra revisión original: June 2020
Date of Current Review: July-August 2024
For nearly the entire time that the Weather Station Experts have existed, the Tempest Weather System (formerly the WeatherFlow Tempest) has been our top pick. And there’s a reason Since its debut in 2020, it has become one of the most popular home weather stations on the market thanks to its easy installation, great feature set, and smart home connectivity.
While not “cheap,” a $339 retail puts it in the mid-range of home weather stations. The Tempest includes all the basics plus UV and solar, outstanding lightning detection, and a haptic rain sensor that at launch was a first for home weather stations, and was recently copied by Ecowitt for its Wittboy all-in-one.
I originally reviewed the Tempest elsewhere in 2020 and reposted the review here in 2021. But it’s been more than three years. That’s a lifetime in tech, so this summer, we set out to re-review the Tempest Weather System.
Unfortunately, time had done a number on our launch model Tempest internal battery, which no longer would take a charge. Tempest sent us a new unit, which we’re using for the review here (within days of our support request, too!). From the outside, all the equipment looks identical.
In our original review, we loved everything but the haptic rain sensor. Has anything changed in our thinking? Keep reading.
(Editor’s note: WeatherFlow spun off its weather station unit into a separate company, called Tempest. The name of the WeatherFlow Tempest is now the Tempest Weather System and is how we will refer to the station here on TWSE.)
Configuración del sistema meteorológico Tempest
The installation of the Tempest remains its strong point, and if anything, has improved since we last tested the station in 2020. While most home weather stations require 30-60 minutes to install, you may have everything running and reporting in as little as five minutes if you already have a place to mount your station. You can mount it to the top of a mast or screw it onto just about anything using the tripod mount.
Es sorprendentemente pequeño y liviano con 7.25 pulgadas por 7.25 pulgadas por 12 pulgadas y solo 3.5 libras, lo que facilita el proceso de instalación. Como puede ver en la imagen, casi todo el sensor cabe en mi mano. Este diseño compacto permite una instalación mucho menos complicada: si ha instalado una estación meteorológica anteriormente, sabe que los conjuntos de sensores suelen ser voluminosos y difíciles de maniobrar para instalarlos.
Since everything is pre-assembled, you place the included base station within range of your Wi-Fi router and the Tempest within range of the base station. To be safe we recommend less than 100 feet for the most reliable communication. You should start seeing data in your app within minutes. One tip, though: don’t forget to turn the sensor suite on! If you don’t do that first, the installation will fail.
Mucha funcionalidad
There is no console with the Tempest: everything is handled through the app, and save for a color theme change from WeatherFlow’s sky blue to the purple shades that Tempest now uses, everything is the same. Data updates every three seconds even if you’re not on the same Wi-Fi. By a large margin, that’s faster than any other station: most update to the app in 60-second increments.
Tempest informa temperatura, humedad, velocidad y dirección del viento y lluvia, y también incluye un sensor de luz y UV y detección de rayos incorporada. Gracias a la tecnología háptica, también puede detectar la intensidad de la precipitación.
Los datos recopilados por su Tempest se envían al WeatherFlow, que se utiliza para mejorar la precisión de sus pronósticos locales. También se comparte con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional y otros. Como se esperaba de un estación meteorológica inteligente, the Tempest supports Amazon Alexa and IFTTT. We did notice that support for Google Home (formally Google Assistant) is no longer available, a change from integrations available at launch.
From our understanding, this is due to Google ending support for the methods Tempest used to connect to Assistant. It appears the change is significant enough that it requires significant changes to the platform itself, which at least for the moment Tempest developers do not plan on correcting.
Google Home is used by roughly a quarter of all smart speaker users, so this may be a significant issue for some. It’s enough to have an impact on our scoring metrics, as other platforms have not had the same issue and still offer Google Home support.
Tempest Weather System Accuracy and Performance
While launch units did have issues with calibration, our reviews of the experiences of recent reviews seem to suggest that’s no longer an issue. The station is supposed to self-calibrate, so you should not have to make any changes if you followed the setup correctly.
Data reports anywhere from two to 30 seconds, depending on the sensor. In our previous test in 2020, we found that overall, the readings from all sensors were within acceptable ranges (although humidity readings sometimes felt a bit on the high side), but the haptic rain gauge struggled (we consider temperatures within two degrees, humidity within 5%, barometric pressure within .05″, and rainfall within .02″ of an inch “acceptable” — we don’t include wind due to most home weather stations location is not at the proper height).
The Tempest also includes lightning detection as well, but that’s so good it deserves a separate section (hint: keep reading).
In the re-review, we wanted to focus on whether the haptic rain gauge had improved. We loved the sensitivity, and how quickly the Tempest informed us that it had detected rain, often within seconds. This is perfect for smart home applications, especially smart home sprinkler systems. However, we were much less impressed with its accuracy in measuring rainfall.
La “Rain Check” feature remains, now called NearCast Rain. It seems to function a bit differently than Rain Check, though. I don’t remember Rain Check in 2020 adjusting measured rainfall in real-time; instead, the adjustment happened overnight. Here it seems to be continuously occurring. However, I question whether it is really necessary.
In 2020, the Tempest was under measuring rainfall whether the feature was on or off. To our surprise in our 2024 test, with NC Rain off, in extremely heavy rain the measured rainfall was within .05″ of our KestrelMet 6000. Previously, the differences were measured in tenths. Keeping NC Rain on actually made the Tempest much less accurate, the complete opposite of our previous experience. We’d need to watch this over time, but this is a significant improvement and led to a slight adjustment upward in the Tempest’s overall score.
Years ago, the Rain Check adjustment was needed because the haptic rain gauge just wasn’t working well. Now it may be working against it. While this may have some use to WeatherFlow for their forecast models, it isn’t a real measurement — rain is measured at the point of the gauge. We’re just not fans of the idea at all.
Lee mas: Cómo hacer que su pluviómetro Tempest Weather System sea más preciso
It still has the best lightning detection we’ve seen
So we told you to keep reading because the lightning detection is just that good. It is. Over the past decade, we’ve tested many lightning detection options from various manufacturers. We’ve seen it all, including some that felt like you’d have a better idea of incoming storms if you listened to static on AM radio.
That is not the case here at all. Both during our initial test and our re-review, the Tempest detected lightning strikes quicker and more accurately than any other system we’ve tested. We use lightningmaps.org during storms to verify strike data. Numbers were very close to what our Tempest saw, and distance detection was fairly accurate.
For fun, we tried to use IFTTT to light up our Nanoleaf Panels for each lightning strike, but unfortunately, it looks like it’s rate-limited to once a minute, either on IFTTT or Tempest’s end. Would have been cool during the line of tormentas in near real-time flashing on our Nanoleafs, but it was not to be.
The Tempest Weather System has gotten better, for sure.
We were bummed about the performance of the haptic rain sensor in our original review and were perhaps the loudest in our criticism of it. However, we are happy to say that things have gotten much better. Lightning detection remains the top reason we keep it as our Editor’s Choice — there is no comparison in terms of performance with any other weather station.
Sure the lack of Google Home support is a real pain for those in the Google ecosystem, but overall the smart home capabilities remain robust. At $339, it is also not a bad deal considering most decent home weather stations these days average around $500 or more. If you can not afford a pro-grade home weather station, the Tempest is probably your best bet.
15 comentarios en «WeatherFlow Tempest Weather System Review: Taking a second look»
Tengo uno de los primeros modelos. Todo estaba funcionando muy bien entonces hace un par de semanas la tempestad cayó conexión Wi-Fi. Lo bajé y fui a través del proceso de solución de problemas, todos los días, varias veces al día. Supongo que mi unidad ha estirado la pata. No sé lo que voy a comprar para reemplazar la tempestad.
Doug, gracias por esto. Cuando hicimos por primera vez esta revisión, que era nuevo, pero ahora con unos pocos años, somos capaces de tener una idea de la durabilidad.
El Tempest tiene sin duda un buen conjunto de características que lo hacen atractivo, pero no es usted la primera persona a la que oigo decir que le falla una de las primeras unidades. ¿Has contactado ya con el servicio técnico?
el sensor de lluvia es capaz de ser calibrado si usted tiene un Guage precisa que tiene cerca puede enviar cantidades de lluvia y tienen el Tempest calibrado
¿No es eso el "Rain Check"?
Su servicio de atención al cliente es impresionante. Si les llamas, casi siempre hablas con una persona en menos de dos minutos.
El sensor de lluvia no es muy bueno tengo un Davis justo al lado del Tempest y el Davis muestra .36″ de lluvia y el Tempest muestra .55″ .
Probé el Tempest hace unos años (hace 3 o 4 años) y estoy de acuerdo con todo este artículo. La mayor parte de las cosas eran muy precisas, ¡excepto el pluviómetro! ¡Estoy muy involucrado en la caza de tormentas y Skywarn Spotting y el pluviómetro era un deal-breaker para mí! Tuvimos una fuerte lluvia aquí un día que mi medidor Ambient Weather WS-2000 reloj en 2.55″ total, mi tempestad dijo .35″ y al día siguiente, cuando estaba soleado y hermoso que saltó hasta 3.02″. No puedo tener inexactitudes en el pluviómetro, ya que es lo que utilizo para informar de las cosas al Servicio Meteorológico Nacional durante mis deberes Skywarn, si hubiera utilizado el Tempest me habría visto como un idiota Y estaba completamente equivocado. El NWS utiliza estos datos para distribuir Avisos y Alertas por lo que es imperativo que el pluviómetro sea preciso, al menos en mi caso. Sé que no todo el mundo está en el mismo caso que yo. No he vuelto a probar el Tempest desde entonces, y si este artículo fue escrito realmente hace unos meses, en enero de 2023, parece que no ha mejorado mucho en los pocos años que lo probé por última vez...
Yo también he visto ajustes posteriores dramáticos en las mediciones de lluvia en mi Tempest, que generalmente aparecen al día siguiente. Tengo entendido que esos ajustes son parte del análisis de datos Weatherflow impulsado por IA que se realiza en segundo plano (generalmente durante la noche) y que combina flujos de información de unidades domésticas individuales con otras fuentes de datos "incluidas mediciones de satélites, aviones, radares y otras estaciones meteorológicas de superficie". (según el sitio web de Tempest). Las lecturas del día siguiente son (en mi experiencia) generalmente bastante precisas. Las mediciones hápticas de lluvia en tiempo real no son tan confiables.
Si las mediciones de lluvia en tiempo real sumamente precisas son importantes (como podrían serlo en algunas aplicaciones), el Tempest puede no ser la mejor opción, un punto que esta revisión deja claro. El resto de los sensores, y especialmente la aplicación móvil y su útil interfaz de usuario repleta de información, son (nuevamente, en mi opinión) superiores, en algunos casos con diferencia, a cualquier otra estación meteorológica de consumo de precio similar.
* Además, la atención al cliente de Tempest está disponible casi al instante y es sorprendentemente buena. La función de soporte de la media docena de otros proveedores de estaciones meteorológicas de consumo que he probado es tan pobre que por sí sola es un factor decisivo con respecto a la probabilidad de compras futuras.
Es un tema muy frustrante con la estación. Todo lo demás es de primera categoría (parte de la razón por la que lo mantuvimos como elección del editor). Recuerdo que durante sus días en Indiegogo el pluviómetro era el obstáculo. Se siente como si lo hubieran sacado apresuradamente.
Quiero probar la versión Ecowitt, para ver si es solo Tempest o simplemente el concepto de pluviómetros hápticos en general así.
Estoy intentando averiguar hasta qué punto es nueva la información de este artículo, y me confunde mucho que varios comentarios parezcan mucho más antiguos que la fecha de publicación del artículo. ¿Se escribió el artículo mucho antes de la fecha de publicación? Si es así, deberías indicarlo también. Me refiero concretamente a los comentarios del autor sobre los problemas con la medición de la lluvia y la primera versión probada.
Sean, gracias por tu comentario y estamos de acuerdo. Vamos a realizar este cambio en todo el sitio en la próxima actualización de la interfaz de usuario. De hecho, esta reseña tiene varios años, lo que en la mayoría de los casos no es un problema, ya que las estaciones meteorológicas no se actualizan como lo haría un teléfono, etc. Pero nunca había pensado en ello desde esta perspectiva, lo que podría resultar muy confuso.
Tengo un sistema Tempest desde hace más de un año. El sensor de lluvia siempre está dentro de 10% de otros pluviómetros manuales en las proximidades. Eso es lo suficientemente preciso para mí. Tuve problemas con el módulo/batería de energía solar integrados en el sistema después de menos de un año de servicio. El servicio al cliente de WeatherFlow fue excelente y solucionó el problema con un reemplazo rápido. En general, un gran instrumento para mis necesidades.
Chuck - gracias por esto. Es probable que volvamos a probar esta estación pronto, ya que la unidad de prueba que teníamos era una unidad de lanzamiento. Según tengo entendido, el software se ha mejorado, especialmente la lluvia. Definitivamente no estábamos a 10% de distancia en nuestras pruebas, más bien a 20-30%, y el "Rain Check" tuvo que arreglarlo. Sin embargo, creo que el ajuste de lluvia ahora se llama de otra manera.
Monté mi sensor Tempest en la parte superior de un poste de cerca para una primera instalación sencilla. Esto expuso otro aspecto negativo de la construcción de la cabeza del sensor; Las hormigas colonizaron todo el interior y la contaminación del Tempest y la contaminación hizo que la unidad fallara. Una parte importante de la falla fue la pérdida de la capacidad de carga, la carga solar ya no podía mantenerse al día con la carga operativa. Parecía que el interruptor deslizante ON-OFF en la placa de circuito inferior era el punto principal de la falla.
Después de un par de rondas de desmontaje y limpieza con alcohol y volver a montar para probar, se han restablecido la capacidad de carga y las medidas.
La línea telefónica de soporte técnico proporcionó una conversación agradable, pero no ofreció ninguna ayuda real con la reparación o el reemplazo.
Después de demasiada manipulación para la prueba, parece que he dañado el cable FPC dentro de la parte superior de la carcasa del sensor; Ahora los sensores UV y Lluvia no informan con los otros datos.
Trate de montar su unidad de modo que no haya camino para que las hormigas entren, pero hay numerosas aberturas en la unidad, incluidas las obviamente necesarias para la temperatura del aire, la humedad y la detección de presión.
Tengo una estación Tempest y estoy bastante de acuerdo con lo que se dice en este artículo. Pero no se menciona cuán precisas son las mediciones UV. Mi estación tiende a mostrar un nivel de UV muy diferente al de las aplicaciones meteorológicas y los sitios de Internet que brindan el clima local. Pero ninguno de ellos dice que estarían mostrando niveles "proyectados" o datos "actuales reales"