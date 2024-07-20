While we’re here to find you the best home väderstation, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

Den Ambient Weather WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationella vädertjänsten.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationella vädertjänsten. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the Tempest vädersystem). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does inte flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink eller AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Nationella vädertjänsten (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

Tempest vädersystem är en relativt ny aktör på marknaden för väderstationer för hemmabruk, även om företaget har många års erfarenhet. Dess kustnätverk av stationer har levererat viktig information till meteorologer i åratal och har visat sig vara användbart (och hållbart) vid landfall Den Tempest vädersystem är WeatherFlow:s första försök med en trådlös väderstation för hemmet. För det mesta är det en bra början. Det är den enda av våra stationer med inbyggd blixt detektion, en av Tempests framstående funktioner, och fungerar helt och hållet på solkraft. Vi fann att realtidsdata för blixtar stämde bättre överens med data från professionella nätverk för blixtdetektering. Den upptäckte regelbundet avlägsna blixtar snabbare än någon annan station som vi har testat. Förutom blixtdata mäter Tempest även temperatur och luftfuktighet inomhus och utomhus, barometertryck samt UV- och ljusintensitet. Vinden mäts med en sonisk vindmätare som vi tyckte var ganska exakt. Och fram till Ecowitt Wittboy, Tempest Weather System var den enda hemmaväderstationen som använde en haptisk regnsensor. Se vår recension för ett sätt att spara 10% på ditt nästa köp från WeatherFlow. Hitta det bästa erbjudandetLäs vår recension Manual för nedladdning

The Weather Station Experts deltar i Amazon Associates och andra affiliate-program och kan få en liten provision som ett resultat av att klicka på länkar på vår webbplats.

KestrelMet 6000 WiFi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans. Den matchar Davis Vantage Pro2 i storlek och noggrannhet, vilket ger ännu bättre verktyg för att visa och analysera data. Men till skillnad från Pro2 kräver den ingen extra hårdvara för internetanslutning och överträffar Davis' Vantage Vue när det gäller temperaturnoggrannhet. Även jämfört med WeatherFlow Tempest, KestrelMet 6000 är överlägsen i alla avseenden utom när det gäller detektering av blixtar och UV-/solsensorer, varav den senare gjorde att den inte fick ett nästan perfekt betyg. Standard är mätning av temperatur och luftfuktighet inomhus och utomhus, regnmängd, vindhastighet och vindriktning samt barometertryck. Sensorer för solinstrålning finns som tillval vid inköpstillfället, liksom sensorer för markfuktighet och bladfuktighet. Även om den höga prislappen kan verka avskräckande är KestrelMet 6000 ett bra val för dem som värdesätter noggrannhet och möjlighet till expansion. Hitta det bästa erbjudandetLäs vår recension

Ambient Weather WS-2902 Den Ambient Weather WS-2902 är förvånansvärt funktionsrik och exakt, med tanke på priset. Många av de billiga väderstationer för hemmabruk som vi har testat hade problem som hindrade oss från att verkligen rekommendera dem. WS-2902 har inte det. WS-2902 inte gör det. WS-2902 är inte lika exakt som WS-5000 eller Davis väderstationer, men det är också mindre än halva priset. Anslutningen är en enastående funktion till sin prisklass, med fulla funktioner för smarta hem tack vare IFTTT, Google Assistant och Amazon Alexa-stöd. Som WS-5000, genom att ansluta stationen till AmbientWeather.net kan du dela data med Weather Underground och komma åt väderstationsdata via appen eller en webbaserad portal. Om du inte kan motivera pris för andra väderstationer på vår lista är Ambient Weather WS-2902 den bästa budgetmodellen som finns tillgänglig. LCD-konsolen i WS-2902 är mycket bättre än i tidigare modeller. När vi testade WS-2902A hade konsolen problem med läsbarheten bortom en 30-graders vinkel, vilket är ett mycket mindre problem nu. Väderstationen WS-2902 har alla funktioner du kan förvänta dig, inklusive inomhus- och utomhustemperatur och luftfuktighet, nederbörd, vindhastighet och vindriktning och barometertryck. En trevlig överraskning är införandet av en ganska exakt UV-/ljussensor, något du vanligtvis inte ser på andra väderstationer hemma även i den här prisklassen. Hitta det bästa erbjudandetLäs vår recension Manual för nedladdning

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.