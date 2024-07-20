While we’re here to find you the best home estação meteorológica, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

O Ambient Weather WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Serviço Nacional de Meteorologia.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Serviço Nacional de Meteorologia. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the Sistema climático de tempestade). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does não flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink ou AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Serviço Nacional de Meteorologia (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

Sistema climático de tempestade WeatherFlow é um participante relativamente recente no mercado de estações meteorológicas domésticas, embora tenha anos de experiência. Sua rede de estações costeiras vem fornecendo informações vitais aos meteorologistas há anos e tem se mostrado útil (e durável) em furacões em aterros sanitários. O Sistema climático de tempestade é a primeira tentativa do WeatherFlow em uma estação meteorológica doméstica sem fio. Na maior parte, é um bom começo. É a única de nossas estações com built-in relâmpago detecção, um dos recursos de destaque do Tempest, e opera inteiramente em energia solar. Descobrimos que os dados de relâmpagos em tempo real correspondiam melhor aos dados de redes profissionais de detecção de relâmpagos. Ele detectou regularmente raios distantes mais rapidamente do que qualquer outra estação que testamos. Além dos dados de relâmpagos, o Tempest também mede a temperatura e a umidade interna e externa, a pressão barométrica e a intensidade de luz e UV. O vento é medido por um anemômetro sônico, que consideramos bastante preciso. E até o Ecowitt Wittboy, o Tempest Weather System foi a única estação meteorológica doméstica a usar um sensor tátil de chuva. Consulte nossa análise para saber como economizar 10% em sua próxima compra de WeatherFlow. Encontre o Melhor NegócioLeia nossa revisão Manual de download

A The Weather Station Experts participa da Amazon Associates e de outros programas de afiliados e pode receber uma pequena comissão como resultado de cliques em links em nosso site.

KestrelMet 6000 Wi-Fi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans. Ele combina com o Davis Vantage Pro2 em tamanho e precisão, oferecendo ferramentas ainda melhores para visualizar e analisar dados. No entanto, ao contrário do Pro2, não requer hardware adicional para conectividade com a Internet e supera o desempenho de Davis. Vantage Vue em termos de precisão de temperatura. Mesmo comparado com o WeatherFlow TempestO KestrelMet 6000 se mostra superior em todos os aspectos, exceto em detecção de raios e sensores UV/solar, sendo que o último impediu que a pontuação fosse quase perfeita. São padrão as medições de temperatura e umidade interna e externa, precipitação, velocidade e direção do vento e pressão barométrica. Sensores de irradiância solar estão disponíveis como opção no momento da compra, bem como sensores de umidade do solo e umidade das folhas. Embora o preço elevado possa ser assustador, para aqueles que valorizam a precisão e a capacidade de expansão, o KestrelMet 6000 é uma escolha sólida. Encontre o Melhor NegócioLeia nossa revisão

Ambient Weather WS-2902 O Ambient Weather WS-2902 é surpreendentemente embalado e preciso, dado seu preço. Muitas das estações meteorológicas caseiras baratas que testamos tiveram problemas que nos impediram de recomendá-las genuinamente. O WS-2902 não o faz. WS-2902 não. O WS-2902 não é tão preciso quanto o WS-5000 ou Estações meteorológicas Davis, mas também custa menos da metade do preço. A conectividade é um recurso de destaque em sua faixa de preço, com recursos completos de casa inteligente graças ao suporte IFTTT, Google Assistant e Amazon Alexa. Como o WS-5000, conectar a estação ao AmbientWeather.net permite que você compartilhe dados com o Weather Underground e acesse os dados da estação meteorológica por meio do aplicativo ou de um portal baseado na web. Se você não consegue justificar o preço de outras estações meteorológicas em nossa lista, o Ambient Weather WS-2902 é o melhor modelo de orçamento disponível. O console LCD do WS-2902 é muito melhorado em relação aos modelos anteriores. Quando testamos o WS-2902A, o console sofreu de problemas de legibilidade além de um ângulo de 30 graus, o que é muito menos problema agora. A estação meteorológica WS-2902 possui todos os recursos que você esperaria, incluindo temperatura e umidade interna e externa, precipitação, velocidade e direção do vento e pressão barométrica. Uma boa surpresa é a inclusão de um sensor UV/luz bastante preciso, algo que você normalmente não vê em outras estações meteorológicas domésticas, mesmo nesta faixa de preço. Encontre o Melhor NegócioLeia nossa revisão Manual de download

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.