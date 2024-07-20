While we’re here to find you the best home stacja pogodowa, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

The Ambient Weather WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Krajowa Służba Meteorologiczna.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Krajowa Służba Meteorologiczna. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the System pogodowy Tempest). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does not flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink Lub AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Krajowa Służba Meteorologiczna (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

System pogodowy Tempest WeatherFlow to stosunkowo nowy gracz na rynku domowych stacji pogodowych, chociaż ma wieloletnie doświadczenie. Jej przybrzeżna sieć profesjonalnych stacji pogodowych od lat dostarcza meteorologom istotnych informacji i okazała się użyteczna (i trwała) w przypadku huraganów uderzających w ląd. The System pogodowy Tempest to pierwsza próba stworzenia bezprzewodowej domowej stacji pogodowej WeatherFlow. W większości przypadków jest to dobry początek. To jedyna z naszych stacji z wbudowaną funkcją Błyskawica wykrywanie, jedna z wyróżniających się funkcji Tempest, i działa wyłącznie w oparciu o technologię Tempest energia słoneczna. Odkryliśmy, że dane dotyczące wyładowań atmosferycznych w czasie rzeczywistym lepiej odpowiadają danym historycznym niż dane pochodzące z profesjonalnych sieci wykrywania wyładowań atmosferycznych. Regularnie wykrywał odległe błyskawice szybciej niż jakakolwiek inna stacja, którą testowaliśmy. Oprócz danych dotyczących wyładowań atmosferycznych, Tempest mierzy temperaturę i wilgotność wewnątrz i na zewnątrz, ciśnienie barometryczne oraz natężenie promieniowania UV i światła. Wiatr mierzy się za pomocą anemometru dźwiękowego, który okazał się dość dokładny. I aż do Ecowitt Wittboya, the Tempest Weather System was the only home weather station to use a haptic rain sensor.

KestrelMet 6000 Wi-Fi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans.

Ambient Weather WS-2902 The Ambient Weather WS-2902 jest zaskakująco bogaty w funkcje i dokładny, biorąc pod uwagę jego cenę. Wiele tanich, bezprzewodowych domowych stacji pogodowych, które przetestowaliśmy, miało problemy, które uniemożliwiały nam ich rzeczywiste polecanie. WS-2902 tego nie robi. WS-2902 does not.

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.