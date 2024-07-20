While we’re here to find you the best home weerstation, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

De Ambient Weather WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationale weerdienst.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationale weerdienst. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the Tempest-weersysteem). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does niet flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink of AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Nationale weerdienst (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

Tempest-weersysteem WeatherFlow is een relatief recente nieuwkomer op de markt voor thuisweerstations, hoewel het al jaren ervaring heeft. Het kustnetwerk van professionele weerstations levert al jaren cruciale informatie aan meteorologen en is nuttig (en duurzaam) gebleken bij het aan land komen van orkanen. De Tempest-weersysteem is WeatherFlow's eerste poging tot een draadloos weerstation voor thuis. Voor het grootste deel is het een goed begin. Het is het enige van onze stations met ingebouwde bliksem detectie, een van de opvallende kenmerken van Tempest, en werkt volledig op zonne-energie. We ontdekten dat de realtime bliksemgegevens beter overeenkwamen met gegevens van professionele bliksemdetectienetwerken. Het detecteerde regelmatig bliksems op afstand sneller dan elk ander station dat we hebben getest. Naast bliksemgegevens meet de Tempest ook binnen- en buitentemperatuur en -vochtigheid, barometerdruk en UV- en lichtintensiteit. De wind wordt gemeten met een sonische anemometer die we vrij nauwkeurig vonden. En tot de Ecowitt Wittboywas het Tempest Weather System het enige thuisweerstation dat een haptische regensensor gebruikte. Zie onze recensie voor een manier om 10% te besparen op uw volgende aankoop bij WeatherFlow. Vind de beste dealLees onze recensie Handleiding downloaden

KestrelMet 6000 WiFi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans. Het komt overeen met de Davis Vantage Pro2 in omvang en nauwkeurigheid, waardoor nog betere tools worden geboden om gegevens te bekijken en te analyseren. In tegenstelling tot de Pro2 heeft deze echter geen extra hardware nodig voor internetconnectiviteit en presteert hij beter dan die van Davis Vantage Vue in termen van temperatuurnauwkeurigheid. Zelfs vergeleken met de WeatherFlow Tempestblijkt KestrelMet 6000 in alle aspecten superieur, behalve op het gebied van bliksemdetectie en UV/zonnesensoren, de laatste weerhield dit van een bijna perfecte score. Standaard zijn binnen- en buitentemperatuur- en vochtigheidsmetingen, neerslag, windsnelheid en -richting en barometerdruk. Sensoren voor zonne-instraling zijn beschikbaar als optie op het moment van aankoop, evenals sensoren voor bodemvochtigheid en bladvochtigheid. Hoewel het forse prijskaartje afschrikwekkend kan zijn, is de KestrelMet 6000 een solide keuze voor wie nauwkeurigheid en uitbreidingsmogelijkheden belangrijk vindt. Vind de beste dealLees onze recensie

Ambient Weather WS-2902 De Ambient Weather WS-2902 is verrassend rijk aan functies en nauwkeurig, gezien zijn prijs. Veel van de goedkope weerstations die we getest hebben, hadden problemen waardoor we ze niet echt konden aanbevelen. Bij de WS-2902 is dat niet het geval. WS-2902 niet. De WS-2902 is niet zo nauwkeurig als de WS-5000 of Davis weerstations, maar het is ook minder dan de helft van de prijs. De connectiviteit is een opvallende functie voor zijn prijs, met volledige smart-home-mogelijkheden dankzij IFTTT, Google Assistant en Amazon Alexa-ondersteuning. Zoals de WS-5000Door het station te verbinden met AmbientWeather.net kunt u gegevens delen met Weather Underground en toegang krijgen tot weerstationgegevens via de app of een webgebaseerd portaal. Als je de prijs van andere weerstations op onze lijst is de Ambient Weather WS-2902 het beste budgetmodel dat beschikbaar is. De LCD console in de WS-2902 is sterk verbeterd ten opzichte van vorige modellen. Toen we de WS-2902A testten, had de console last van leesbaarheidsproblemen voorbij een hoek van 30 graden, wat nu veel minder een probleem is. Het WS-2902 weerstation beschikt over alle functies die u mag verwachten, waaronder binnen- en buitentemperatuur en -vochtigheid, regenval, windsnelheid en -richting en barometrische druk. Een leuke verrassing is de toevoeging van een redelijk nauwkeurige UV/lichtsensor, iets wat je normaal gesproken niet ziet op andere thuisweerstations, zelfs niet in deze prijsklasse. Vind de beste dealLees onze recensie Handleiding downloaden

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.