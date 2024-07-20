While we’re here to find you the best home stazione meteo, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

Il Ambient Weather WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Servizio meteorologico nazionale.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Servizio meteorologico nazionale. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the Sistema meteorologico della tempesta). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does non flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink o AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Servizio meteorologico nazionale (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

Sistema meteorologico della tempesta WeatherFlow è un concorrente relativamente recente nel mercato delle stazioni meteorologiche, anche se vanta anni di esperienza. La sua rete costiera di stazioni fornisce da anni informazioni vitali ai meteorologi e si è dimostrata utile (e resistente) in caso di atterraggio di uragani. Il Sistema meteorologico della tempesta è il primo tentativo di WeatherFlow di una stazione meteorologica domestica wireless. Per la maggior parte è un buon inizio. È l'unica delle nostre stazioni con built-in fulmine rilevamento, una delle caratteristiche più importanti di Tempest, e funziona interamente su energia solare. Abbiamo riscontrato che i dati sui fulmini in tempo reale corrispondono meglio a quelli delle reti professionali di rilevamento dei fulmini. Rileva regolarmente i fulmini lontani più velocemente di qualsiasi altra stazione che abbiamo testato. Oltre ai dati sui fulmini, il Tempest misura anche la temperatura e l'umidità interna ed esterna, la pressione barometrica e l'intensità dei raggi UV e della luce. Il vento viene misurato con un anemometro sonico che abbiamo trovato abbastanza preciso. E fino al Ecowitt Wittboy, il Tempest Weather System era l'unica stazione meteorologica domestica a utilizzare un sensore tattile per la pioggia. Consulta la nostra recensione per scoprire come risparmiare 10% sul tuo prossimo acquisto da WeatherFlow. Trova l'offerta miglioreLeggi la nostra recensione Scarica il manuale

The Weather Station Experts partecipa ad Amazon Associates e ad altri programmi di affiliazione e potrebbe ricevere una piccola commissione a seguito di un clic sui link presenti sul nostro sito.

KestrelMet 6000 Wi-Fi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans. Corrisponde alla Davis Vantage Pro2 in dimensioni e precisione, offrendo strumenti ancora migliori per visualizzare e analizzare i dati. Tuttavia, a differenza del Pro2, non richiede hardware aggiuntivo per la connettività Internet e supera le prestazioni di Davis Vantage Vue in termini di precisione della temperatura. Anche rispetto al WeatherFlow TempestL'KestrelMet 6000 si dimostra superiore in tutti gli aspetti, ad eccezione di rilevamento dei fulmini e i sensori UV/solari, che hanno impedito di ottenere un punteggio quasi perfetto. Di serie sono le misure di temperatura e umidità interna ed esterna, le precipitazioni, la velocità e la direzione del vento e la pressione barometrica. I sensori di irraggiamento solare sono disponibili come opzione al momento dell'acquisto, così come i sensori di umidità del suolo e di bagnatura delle foglie. Anche se il prezzo elevato può essere scoraggiante, per chi apprezza la precisione e la capacità di espansione, l'KestrelMet 6000 è una scelta solida. Trova l'offerta miglioreLeggi la nostra recensione

Ambient Weather WS-2902 Il Ambient Weather WS-2902 è sorprendentemente ricca di funzioni e precisa, considerato il suo prezzo. Molte delle stazioni meteorologiche domestiche a basso costo che abbiamo testato hanno avuto problemi che ci hanno impedito di raccomandarle sinceramente. La WS-2902 non lo fa. WS-2902 non lo fa. Il WS-2902 non è accurato come il WS-5000 o Stazioni meteorologiche di Davis, ma costa anche meno della metà. La connettività è una caratteristica eccezionale per la sua fascia di prezzo, con funzionalità complete di casa intelligente grazie al supporto IFTTT, Google Assistant e Amazon Alexa. Come il WS-5000, connettendo la stazione ad AmbientWeather.net ti consente di condividere i dati con Weather Underground e accedere ai dati della stazione meteorologica tramite l'app o un portale basato sul web. Se non puoi giustificare il prezzo di altre stazioni meteorologiche nel nostro elenco, Ambient Weather WS-2902 è il miglior modello economico disponibile. La console con display LCD del WS-2902 è molto migliorata rispetto ai modelli precedenti. Quando abbiamo testato il WS-2902A, la console soffriva di problemi di leggibilità oltre un angolo di 30 gradi, che ora è molto meno problematico. La stazione meteorologica WS-2902 ha tutte le funzionalità che ti aspetteresti, tra cui temperatura e umidità interna ed esterna, precipitazioni, velocità e direzione del vento e pressione barometrica. Una bella sorpresa è l'inclusione di un sensore UV/luce abbastanza accurato, qualcosa che normalmente non vedi su altre stazioni meteorologiche domestiche anche in questa fascia di prezzo. Trova l'offerta miglioreLeggi la nostra recensione Scarica il manuale

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.