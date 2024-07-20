While we’re here to find you the best home Wetterstation, we also understand you just might be looking for accurate local weather data. Let us first stress that is not your weather app on your phone. That data can be delayed several minutes, which in rapidly changing weather isn’t ideal. We understand if you’re asking, “then how do I find weather stations near me, then?” That’s what this blog hopes to answer.

Thanks to the internet and the thousands of internet-connected weather stations worldwide, chances are even if you don’t own a weather station yourself, somebody in your neighborhood does. And then there are other weather station networks operated by organizations and private entities, too.

Die Wetter in der Umgebung WS-1965 home weather station.

What different types of weather stations near me will I find online?

Online, you’ll find a few types of weather stations:

Personal (home) weather stations: These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others.

These stations are operated by individuals who have agreed to share their weather data publicly. Weather Underground is the most well known aggregator of this data, but there are others. NOAA Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS): These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationaler Wetterdienst.

These stations are operated by NOAA or the FAA, and are most typically found at airports in suburban and rural areas or within major cities. This data is provided by the Nationaler Wetterdienst. Mesonets: Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see).

Mesonets are networks of weather stations, and are typically maintained either by a government entity (state DOT, EPA) or an university. These provide hyper-local data and are most commonly found in the Midwestern US. (Many other states have mesonets too, just try Googling your state and the word mesonet to see). Private networks: Less common are private weather station networks. If you remember the WeatherBug stations at schools across the US, that is a privately maintained network. A more current example is WeatherFlow, and it’s network of stations all along the coastal areas of the United States (the company that created the Sturmwettersystem). This data is not always available publicly, however.

A NOAA Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) weather station. (Credit: NOAA)

How to find weather stations near you

Google is supposed to be your best friend here, but lately getting the results you’ve been looking for has been a chore. Finding a weather station near you depends on a few things, most notably if you need accuracy.

If that’s not an issue, then finding a local home weather station is pretty simple. While we’ve mentioned Weather Underground, PWSWeather is another potential place to look. These are probably the best bets to find accurate data. On Weather Underground, look for stations with a gold medal badge:

This indicates the station has been sending data that WU believes is “accurate” over the past five days (ours is considered accurate, however, our wind data is at ground level, so buyer beware).

PWSWeather also does some error checking of data, which involves comparing readings to nearby stations to spot potential anomalies. These stations typically don’t appear on the maps these services use to display weather data until the station’s issues are corrected. Unlike WU, PWS Weather does nicht flag stations for sending any more reliable data than another – that is shown to the station owner if there’s an issue, which removes the station from the map.

You can also check Davis WeatherLink oder AmbientWeather.net for data, however in either case there’s no error checking, and any station that the owner has made public will appear.

For the most accurate data, stick with data from the Nationaler Wetterdienst (or Environment Canada) official stations, however, it’s likely the station will be farther away than using a nearby home weather station.

PWS Weather has a very clean interface, although may have fewer stations than Weather Underground’s Wundermap.

Purchasing a home weather station

Of course, one way to ensure you’re getting the most local, accurate readings is to purchase a home weather station. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these resources:

Here’s also our current Editor’s Choice and Best Value picks in the category.

Tempest Weather System WeatherFlow is a relative newcomer to the weather station space, although the company has years of experience. Its network of coastal stations has provided meteorologists with critical information for years, and has proven useful (and durable) during landfalling hurricanes. The Tempest Weather System is WeatherFlow's first attempt at building a wireless home weather station. By and large, it's a good start. It's the only one of our stations with built-in lightning detection, one of Tempest's standout features, and runs entirely on solar power. We found real-time lightning data to be more in line with professional lightning detection networks. It regularly detected distant lightning faster than any other station we tested. In addition to lightning data, Tempest also measures indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity, barometric pressure, and UV and light intensity. Wind is measured using a sonic anemometer, which we found to be fairly accurate. And until the Ecowitt Wittboy, the Tempest Weather System was the only home weather station to use a haptic rain sensor. Find out how to save 10% on your next purchase from WeatherFlow in our review. Find the Best DealRead Our ReviewDownload Manual

KestrelMet 6000 WiFi At $999, the KestrelMet 6000 is not for the casual weather enthusiast. Despite this, its excellent features, such as top-tier accuracy, ease of installation, and high-quality construction, make it a worthwhile investment for hardcore weather fans. It matches the Davis Vantage Pro2 in size and accuracy, and offers even better tools for viewing and analyzing data. However, unlike the Pro2, no additional hardware is required for internet connectivity and it surpasses Davis' Vantage Vue in terms of temperature accuracy. Even compared to the WeatherFlow Tempest, the KestrelMet 6000 proves superior in all aspects except lightning detection and UV/solar sensors, with the latter preventing an almost perfect rating. By default, it measures indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity, precipitation, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure. Solar radiation sensors are available as an option at the time of purchase, as are soil and leaf wetness sensors. While the high price may be off-putting, the KestrelMet 6000 is a solid choice for anyone who values accuracy and expandability. Find the Best DealRead Our Review

Ambient Weather WS-2902 The Ambient Weather WS-2902 is surprisingly feature-rich and accurate considering its price. Many of the cheap weather stations we tested had issues that prevented us from really recommending them. That's not the case with the WS-2902. The WS-2902 is not as accurate as the WS-5000 or Davis weather stations, but it's also less than half the price. Connectivity is a standout feature in this price range, with full smart home functionality thanks to IFTTT, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa support. Like the WS-5000, connecting the station to AmbientWeather.net allows you to share data with Weather Underground and access weather station data via the app or a web-based portal. If you can't justify the price for other weather stations on our list, the Ambient Weather WS-2902 is the best budget model available. The WS-2902's LCD display console is significantly improved over previous models. When we tested the WS-2902A, the console suffered from readability issues at angles beyond 30 degrees, which is now far less problematic. The WS-2902 weather station has all the features you'd expect, including indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity, precipitation, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure. A nice surprise is the inclusion of a fairly accurate UV/light sensor, which you don't normally see on other home weather stations even in this price range. Find the Best DealRead Our ReviewDownload Manual

We hope we’ve answered some of your questions, as well as gave you some things to think about if you’re looking to purchase a home weather station in the future. Have any questions? We’d love to answer them. Leave a comment below.